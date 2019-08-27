Image copyright RTE

A teenager from County Tyrone injured during a lightning strike at a major US golf tournament has been speaking about his experience.

Ryan Murphy was following Rory McIlroy at the PGA tour finale in Atlanta.

He had been sheltering under a tree when he was hit by what is believed to have been debris during the strike and was knocked unconscious.

He said that when he regained consciousness, those around him could not understand what he was saying.

"I was walking across. It just happened, the lightning struck," he told Irish state broadcaster RTÉ.

"I remember falling to the ground. When I woke up I was just surrounded by people.

"I had no identification on me, so they were trying to figure out who I was and where I was from. I don't know whether it was the accent."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lightning strikes a tree at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta

The 19-year-old golf fan had been working at a summer camp in the US.

His trip to the PGA tour had been a year in the planning.

He was following Rory McIlroy when play was stopped due to a passing storm.

After a number of hours in hospital, the Tyrone teenager was able to go back in his hotel on Sunday.

He is now back at home in Cookstown.

At the weekend, his father Terry said his son had been "bruised and shaken" by the experience and just wanted to go home.