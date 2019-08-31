Image copyright Impartial Reporter

The Impartial Reporter's claims about the Orange Order was one of the stories of the week.

It broke the news that two women who have said they were abused by Orangemen as children claim the Orange Order "did nothing" when it was made aware of the allegations.

The story is part of a long-running investigation into historic abuse in County Fermanagh.

What is the Orange Order?

Fraternal organisation formed in 1795, when founding members swore to defend the Protestant faith

Claims to have tens of thousands of members, primarily in Ireland

Holds its marching season from April to August every year, with the centrepiece on 12 July

Twelfth of July parades commemorate the Dutch King William of Orange's victory over the Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in Ireland in 1690

Read more: What is the Orange Order?

More than 50 victims have named 60 alleged abusers. A police taskforce has been set up to investigate the claims.

The Orange Order said it would fully co-operate with any investigation.

Antisocial behaviour and financial hardship

In County Down, the Mourne Observer reports on an antisocial behaviour incident in Downpatrick.

Bricks, stones and beer bottles were thrown at women who were on their way to an exercise class in the town.

Tracey Smith, one of the women who was attacked, told the newspaper that a full bottle of beer was thrown at her.

The PSNI said that antisocial behaviour can be very distressing for people who are subject to it.

A man's story of financial hardship following a stroke makes the inside pages of the Ballymena Times.

Figures from the Stroke Association reveal that 43% of stroke survivors across the UK, aged under 65, are struggling financially.

Sean Barr, 54, suffered a stroke in May. It happened only eight months after being made redundant.

Since it happened, he said he has suffered with anxiety and fatigue.

Mr Barr said his plans for retirement were deeply impacted too because he had to retire earlier than expected.

But, he added that he is still grateful that his recovery is going well.

"It's a miracle I'm here," he said.

On the Ballymena Times' front page, there's a photo of Jim Winters, a Ballymena man who is raising money for charity in memory of his mother.

Mr Winters will take part in a twilight walk next month.

His mother, Jean, was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Bonfire costs and a twilight walk

He is raising money for the hospice that cared for her in 2017.

The cost of removing tyres from bonfire has been slammed, according to a front page headline in the Mid-Ulster Mail.

Two unionist members of the Mid Ulster Council told the newspaper that the £12,000 paid out by the council to take tyres from bonfires was "extravagant".

The newspaper said that approximately 200 tyres were removed by men wearing protective clothing and masks on 10 July.

Photos of smiling A-level and GSCE result recipients fill the inside pages of the Londonderry Sentinel.

The newspaper features students from Limavady Grammar School and Lisneal College in a two-page spread.

Nicola Madden, principal of Limavady Grammar School, said that this year's results were some of the best ever.

Brigade Cricket Club are featured on the front page of the Londonderry Sentinel with the headline: "Brigade do the double!"

The Waterside men's team took the league title, with captain Andy Britton becoming the first Brigade captain to lead his side to the League and Senior Cup.

A hopping mad protest

News of a scheme to improve the safety of pedestrians in Newcastle makes the front page of the Mourne Observer.

Existing zebra crossings will be updated at the roundabout on the Dundrum Road to signal controlled puffin crossings.

Work on the road will begin in mid-September.

The absence of a devolved government has sparked outrage among many circles, but one man interviewed by The Impartial Reporter is especially hopping mad.

Dylan Quinn is taking his protest to the streets of Enniskillen and choosing to hopscotch through the town centre.

Mr Quinn told the newspaper he feels like people are playing a "political game with our future" so he thought he would play his own game in return.

High grass problems

An Anglican priest from County Tyrone's apology to the LGBT community is splashed on the front page of the Mid-Ulster Mail.

Rev Andrew Rawding, Church of Ireland rector for Coalisland and Stewartstown, travelled to Londonderry to support the Foyle Pride parade.

There, he held a placard declaring: "We are sorry for how the Church still treats LGBTQI+ people."

Back in County Down, litter picking is becoming popular in Newry according to the Newry Reporter.

Local businesses are joining up with the Newry Business Improvement District to get rid of the town centre's rubbish.

The newspaper reports that there is "a notable civic pride movement" on the streets of Newry.

Elsewhere, the paper reports that an overgrown junction on the Newry to Warrenpoint carriageway is not only unsightly, but "potentially life threatening", according to a local councillor.

Independent councillor Jarlath Tinnelly, who is photographed among the weeds and high grass, said that the overgrown grass blocks visibility of the Old Warrenpoint Road for oncoming traffic.

He said he is "simply aghast that the grass at this junction is not given a maintenance priority status".