A 23-year-old-man has been arrested following the sudden death of a baby in Lurgan, County Armagh.

The man was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty and possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said he has been released on police bail.

PSNI Det Insp Dave Hodge said "enquiries are ongoing" and that a post mortem examination "will take place in due course".