Lurgan baby death: Man arrested on suspicion of child cruelty
- 28 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 23-year-old-man has been arrested following the sudden death of a baby in Lurgan, County Armagh.
The man was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty and possession of Class A and Class B drugs.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said he has been released on police bail.
PSNI Det Insp Dave Hodge said "enquiries are ongoing" and that a post mortem examination "will take place in due course".