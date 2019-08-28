Image copyright Family Image caption Natasha Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh

A recording of a 999 call by the first person on the scene of a fatal car crash has been played at the trial of a man accused of causing a young mother's death by dangerous driving.

Nathan Charles Phair, 23, of Castlebalfour Park in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh, denies charges linked to the crash in which Natasha Carruthers died.

She was killed when the car he was driving hit a tree on 7 October 2017.

The trial, which started on Tuesday, is taking place at Dungannon Crown Court.

Mr Phair is accused of causing 23-year-old Ms Carruthers' death and causing grievous bodily injury to another woman who was in the car, both of which he denies.

He has also been charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply, which he also denies.

A co-defendant, 28-year-old Padraig Toher, of Bawnboy in County Cavan in the Republic of Ireland, has accepted a charge of manslaughter and is not on trial.

'Engine down the field'

The court heard on Tuesday that the collision near Derrylin in County Fermanagh followed a high-speed pursuit involving two cars after a failed drug deal.

A witness told the court on Wednesday that he rushed to the scene of the crash after hearing the impact.

He saw Ms Carruthers, from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh, lying "like a rag doll" under the crashed car.

The court heard the caller tell the emergency operator: "It looks very bad."

In his evidence to the court, he said he saw Ms Carruthers "lying under where the engine should have been".

Image caption The car driven by Nathan Phair crashed into a tree on the Lisnaskea Road near Derrylin

"The engine itself was down the field," he added. "There was no sign of life."

He said he spoke to another woman who was trapped in the back of the car and he saw that Mr Phair was in the driver's seat of the car.

He said another man arrived at the scene shortly after he did, adding: "He said he met a car further down the road with the number plate hanging off."

'Really upset by it'

The wife of the witness later told the court that when she arrived at the scene she also saw Ms Carruthers underneath the car.

"I saw her blonde hair and I became very distressed," she said.

"My emotions got the better of me - I was really upset by it all."

She was asked by the defence barrister: "Was it clear to you this was a bad smash?"

She replied: "Yes, very bad."

She said Mr Phair did not speak and she was asked whether that was "through unconsciousness and not because he was ignoring you".

She replied: "I have no medical training... but he looked bad. Unconscious, yes."

Mr Phair has admitted driving without a licence or insurance.

The trial continues.