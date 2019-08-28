Two men have been taken to hospital following reports of an assault and stabbing in Portadown, County Armagh.

It happened in the Glenmahon Avenue area of the town on Wednesday evening.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a call at 18:50 BST about an alleged assault on a man.

It said: "Whilst our crews were transferring that patient to hospital we received a further call from police requesting another ambulance to the scene following an alleged stabbing."

Both men were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where their conditions are not known.