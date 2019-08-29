Image copyright Reuters Image caption The UK is due to leave the EU on 31 October, with or without a deal

The Irish government will not compromise the Northern Ireland peace process, the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Speaking after the UK government asked the Queen to suspend Parliament, he described the peace process as "fragile right now" but that it would remain a priority.

He said he found it hard to tell if a no-deal Brexit was now more likely.

He said: "My focus is on protecting... a peace agreement that is 21 years old.

"We have a British government that seems to be simply wiping the slate clean on the Irish issue in terms of the commitments that they have made.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Simon Coveney says the Northern Ireland peace process is "fragile right now"

He added: "We want a sensible deal, based on the negotiations that have taken place over the last three years."

He was speaking at a conference in Paris, which was also attended by Brexit Secretary Steven Barclay.

The comments were made it emerged that the government was to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament.

That will make way for Boris Johnson's new administration to hold a Queen's Speech - laying out the government's plans - on 14 October.

The suspension has been criticised by Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Ulster Unionists and the Alliance Party.

But Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster welcomed the move.

On Tuesday, opposition parties at Westminster agreed to work together to avoid a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

If Parliament is suspended, MPs are unlikely to have time to pass any laws that could stop the prime minister taking the UK out of the EU without a deal.