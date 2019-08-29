Image caption Malcolm McKeown was found dead in his car behind a petrol station in the village of Waringstown

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the killing of Malcolm McKeown.

Mr McKeown, 54, was found dead in his car behind a petrol station in Waringstown, County Down, on 19 August.

The man was arrested on Thursday and remains in custody where he is being questioned by detectives.

Two men charged with murdering Mr McKeown denied the charges in court on Monday.

The father-of-three's body was found by two teenage boys at 21:00 BST.

Police said Mr McKeown was shot up to six times at close range.