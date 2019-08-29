Security has been increased around Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Antrim after a female member of staff was assaulted by an intruder.

The member of staff was not seriously injured in the incident at about 04:00 BST on Thursday.

The attack took place away from patient areas and no patient was harmed or involved, according to a statement from the Belfast Trust.

The police said officers were working closely with staff and the trust.

The Belfast Trust said: "The safety of our patients and staff remains our highest priority.

"We know this is a very difficult time for our staff working in Muckamore who are delivering safe care under very challenging circumstances.

"We will not tolerate any incidents like this."

Sinn Féin's Health spokesperson, Pat Sheehan called the attack "unacceptable" and said it was "a real concern for staff and their families.

"It can be a challenging and physical environment and unfortunately many staff members are being asked to work in stretched wards which is greatly impacting on the ability to provide safe care", he added.