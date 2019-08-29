Queen's portrait back on display at Stormont House
A portrait of the Queen is back on display in Stormont House after being removed in July.
The image is on display in the public area of the building, a government spokesperson confirmed.
Pictures of the Queen had been removed, with a peer claiming in the House of Lords that a Northern Ireland Office official had been offended by them.
It was claimed that the employee was awarded £10,000 compensation for having to walk past portraits of the Queen.
The issue was raised in Parliament by Lord Maginnis in July.
A government spokesperson said on Thursday that the portrait was being displayed "alongside a balanced set of images celebrating and reflecting the work of the Northern Ireland Office".