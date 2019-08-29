Image copyright Southern Trust Image caption Services at the facility were disrupted for a day due to the damaged caused in the break-in

Equipment used in therapy for adults with learning difficulties has been stolen during a break-in at a facility in a village in County Armagh.

It happened at The ARC centre at Clogharevan Road, Bessbrook, sometime between 17:00 BST on Sunday, 25 August and 8:00 on 26 August.

The incident also resulted in services and activities for adults attending the centre being disrupted on Tuesday.

Thieves caused damage inside the premises and to a greenhouse.

Items stolen

The items stolen included electric guitars, drums, amps, and IT equipment.

A safe containing money was also taken.

The ARC provides daytime opportunities for about 40 adults with a learning disability each week.

As well as damaging the building, communication cables were cut and CCTV equipment removed during the break-in.

In a statement, the Southern Trust said adults attending the centre had been writing and recording music for a project over the past six months.

Work on the project was lost due to the theft of an Apple Mac and iPads.

'Extremely frustrating'

"It is extremely frustrating for staff and clients to deal with the aftermath of such destruction," said Noreen McComiskey, specialist services manager with the Southern Trust.

"The service has been in operation 10 years without incident and we have received messages of support from the local community which has been appreciated."

The PSNI confirmed that a sum of money and electrical items were taken in the incident.

"It was also reported that damage was caused to a number of rooms inside the premises, as well as a greenhouse and a number of outbuildings during the incident," the PSNI said.