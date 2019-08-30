NI High Court Brexit challenge adjourned

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Raymond McCord called the prime minister's plan to suspend Parliament "undemocratic"

Legal action at the High Court in Belfast aimed at stopping the suspension of Parliament has been adjourned until next week.

At the hearing on Friday, a lawyer acting for Troubles victims' campaigner Raymond McCord argued a no-deal Brexit would "create turmoil" in NI.

Mr McCord is seeking an urgent injunction to force the prime minister to reverse his plans.

His lawyers contend the move is unconstitutional.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed his plan to suspend Parliament for several weeks ahead of a Queen's Speech on 14 October.

The UK is due to leave the EU on 31 October.

A barrister for the Government pointed out that a similar attempt to secure an injunction was refused in the case in Scotland.

He said he did not see any "Northern Ireland-specific aspects" to the arguments against prorogation.

The Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, Sir Declan Morgan, adjourned proceedings until next week and imposed a deadline for lodging further papers.

Mr McCord is already involved in bringing a judicial review against the Government in relation to a no-deal Brexit being contrary to the Good Friday agreement.

It was due to be heard on 16 September.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr McCord described what the prime minister has done as "undemocratic".