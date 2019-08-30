Second arrest in dissident republican investigation
- 30 August 2019
A 37-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act.
Police said the arrest was in connection with "violent dissident republican activity linked to the Continuity IRA".
The man was arrested in Newtownabbey on Thursday night following police searches in the area. A 31-year-old man, arrested in west Belfast on Thursday, remains in custody.
A number of items, including a quantity of suspected ammunition, were seized.