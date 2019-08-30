Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Wayne Boylan was shot dead on 18 January

Police investigating the murder of County Down man Wayne Boylan have carried out searches in Rostrevor and Warrenpoint.

Mr Boylan, 37, died after being shot in the head at a flat at Lower Dromore Road in Warrenpoint on 18 January.

A woman who was in the flat was also injured in the attack.

Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan said a number of items had been taken away for forensic examination after Friday evening's searches.