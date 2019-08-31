Northern Ireland

Royal Black Institution parades take place across Northern Ireland

  • 31 August 2019
Parade in Ballygowan Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The main parade was held in Ballygowan

Thousands of members of the Royal Black Institution have taken part in parades at six locations across Northern Ireland.

More than 17,000 people were involved in the "last Saturday" demonstrations.

The largest event was in Ballygowan, County Down, where about 8,000 people marched.

Spectators also watched parades in Ballymoney, Dungannon, Holywood, Garvagh and Seskinore.

