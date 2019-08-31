Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The main parade was held in Ballygowan

Thousands of members of the Royal Black Institution have taken part in parades at six locations across Northern Ireland.

More than 17,000 people were involved in the "last Saturday" demonstrations.

The largest event was in Ballygowan, County Down, where about 8,000 people marched.

Spectators also watched parades in Ballymoney, Dungannon, Holywood, Garvagh and Seskinore.