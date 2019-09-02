Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The background to a £1.5m to Sinn Féin makes the front page of the Belfast Telegraph

Sinn Féin feature in a number of the newspapers on Monday, with the Belfast Telegraph leading with the revelation that the motor mechanic who donated £1.5m to the party was living in a mobile home in Ireland when his will was drawn up.

It says William E Hampton was of "no fixed abode" when he bequeathed the money in what is understood to be the largest ever known donation to a Northern Ireland political party.

When Mr Hampton died in Pembrokeshire, Wales, last year, he left an estate worth nearly £2.6m.

The Telegraph says it has obtained a copy of Mr Hampton's will.

Elsewhere, the party makes the front page of the News Letter, after Sinn Féin's John O'Dowd announced he was to challenge Michelle O'Neill's position as vice president of the party.

It says that within hours, Mrs O'Neill confirmed she would be seeking re-election and added that she welcomed "democratic debate and choice".

Image caption Sinn Féin's John O'Dowd is to challenge Michelle O'Neill's position as vice president of the party

The story is also picked up in the Irish News, with commentator Chris Donnelly claiming Mr O'Dowd's decision "will have sent shockwaves through Sinn Féin" and that a "rubicon has been crossed".

He said "openly challenging an incumbent figure in this manner is not the done thing within the party".

On its front page, the Irish News says a senior Scottish National Party figure has offered support for the Irish border backstop.

In an interview, the party's leader at Westminster Ian Blackford claimed "21 years of relative peace is being put at risk" by the potential for the recreation of a hard border.

The Ulster Unionist Party's alternative proposals to the Irish border backstop are also covered by a number of the newspapers.

The plans would include the creation of a new criminal offence for knowingly transporting non-compliant goods through the UK to the EU.

It also proposes creating a cross-border body to monitor and regulate trade across the Irish border.

'No tea dance'

The Daily Mirror reports that a community in north Belfast is "gutted" after a car smashed into a residents' centre.

A car struck the wall of the building used by Glencairn Residents' Group on Saturday morning and damaged a gas supply box.

A spokesperson for the group said it would not be opening until the "NI Housing Executive get in and deem the building safe".

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Image copyright Arnospaansen/Getty Images Image caption A disco with a difference is covered in the Belfast Telegraph

Finally, the Belfast Telegraph highlights a "disco with a difference", under the headline "Yes sir, I can still boogie", that proves you are never too old to slip on your dancing shoes.

It says Slipped Disco in Belfast's Black Box was created in a bid to tackle loneliness among the elderly in Northern Ireland.

The Belfast Telegraph has attended the disco, which it says is "no tea dance".