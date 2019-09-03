Image copyright News Letter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's warning that he would call for a snap general election on 14 October if MPs succeed in seizing control of Commons business, makes the front pages of most of the newspapers on Tuesday.

A motion for the early election would be tabled by the government and would require the support of two-thirds of the UK's 650 MPs to trigger a poll in the autumn.

The News Letter and Belfast Telegraph report that the DUP has said it will "stand on our record of delivery" if there is another general election, but it does not believe now is the right time for one.

A DUP councillor makes the front page of the Irish News, as it reports that Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor Linda Clarke was involved in allocating more than £4,500 in council contracts to a printing firm run by her son from the family home.

It says Mrs Clarke lists AC Print among her "financial and other personal interests" registered with the council, but she did not declare an interest or absent herself from meetings when the funding was awarded.

The newspaper reports that in some cases, Mrs Clarke was the only councillor present at meetings when payments were agreed.

It says Mrs Clarke is already the subject of a complaint to the local government standards commissioner over alleged conflicts of interest in the planning process.

When asked about the AC Print funding, a DUP spokesperson for Mrs Clarke said she had referred the issue of alleged conflicts of interest to the commissioner and "she is happy for that office to carry out its work".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The contents of William E Hampton's will continue to hit the headlines

The newspaper also reports that a disabled Catholic man and his four-year-old son have been the victims of criminal damage incidents being treated by police as sectarian hate crimes.

It says that since July, the 64-year-old man's car has been targeted three times outside their home in Belfast's Ravenhill Avenue.

Police have appealed for information in relation to the incidents.

'Frightened individual'

The Belfast Telegraph continues its focus on the will of William E Hampton who gave £1.5m to Sinn Féin in what is understood to be the largest known donation to a Northern Ireland political party.

The newspaper has an interview with another beneficiary of the will, Private Eye journalist Paul Halloran, who received £1,000.

He described Mr Hampton as a "frightened individual" who lived a frugal life and wrongly believed he was being chased by accountants over his inheritance.

The News Letter says the will reveals if Sinn Féin ceased to exist, his executors and trustees are "to apply my money to the political party to which Mr Gerry Adams, MP, then belongs".

It has an interview with the only surviving signatory of the will, Carmel Brady a legal secretary in Cootehill in County Cavan, who remembered Mr Hampton arriving alone at the solicitor's office where she worked.

Ms Brady, who is now a Fine Gael councillor, said the nature of what Mr Hampton said in the will document did not strike her as unusual at the time.

The Electoral Commission has said it has no concerns about the money and had no intention of launching an investigation.

Image copyright Gavan Caldwell Image caption Ciaran McKeown was one of the founders of Northern Ireland's Peace People

The Irish News, along with a number of the other newspapers, carries tributes to journalist and writer Ciaran McKeown, one of the founders of Northern Ireland's Peace People, who has died aged 76.

It says Mr McKeown, along with Mairead Corrigan Maguire and Betty Williams, founded the "largest peace movement of the Troubles".

Mr McKeown named the movement, wrote its declaration and set out its rally programme.

Mairead Corrigan Maguire said she regretted that Mr McKeown was "not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which he so richly deserved".

In a comment piece in the Daily Mirror, for which he worked, Nicola Dunseith says Mr McKeown was the "go-to man if you needed to know anything about, well everything".

The News Letter, one of his former employers, has a tribute from Mr McKeown's family which describes him as "one of a kind" who has left a "profound legacy, both for his family and friends and for the wider community".