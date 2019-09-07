Image copyright Lurgan Mail Image caption Front page of the Lurgan Mail

A row over a rainbow flag, a summer crime spree and a family's escape from a house fire are among the stories hitting the headlines in the weekly newspapers.

The Larne Times reports that an Alliance Party motion to fly the rainbow flag at Mid and East Antrim Council buildings has been defeated by unionist councillors.

It says the motion was rejected at a meeting in the council chamber last Monday night by 28 votes to 10.

Alliance had put forward a motion that the flag be flown to "mark the occasion of Pride" next year, to show support for "equality and acceptance" and in recognition of the LGBT community's contribution to the borough.

Councillor Danny Donnelly said he was "disappointed" that the party's proposal to fly the flag at Smiley Buildings in Larne, Carrickfergus Town Hall and The Braid in Ballymena was "defeated by the DUP, TUV and UUP".

TUV councillor Timothy Gaston described it as a "divisive motion".

DUP councillor Gregg McKeen said it did not "condone any form of discrimination against any group or individual within the borough", but felt it would be "setting a precedent if we did it for one group".

"Crime spree leaves county under siege" is the headline on the front page of the Fermanagh Herald this week.

It says that since June there have been more than 20 reports of burglaries and suspicious activity "from all ends" of Fermanagh.

This week, a shop in Letterbreen and a property in Ederney were burgled, while a farm near Kesh was "trashed" as vandals broke windows and damaged furniture.

About 13 windows were smashed during the incident at a farm in the townland of Tedd, near Kesh, and a water tank was ripped out. Sectarian graffiti was daubed on the walls of the property.

Other crime incidents in the county over the past three months have included a terminally ill 79-year-old man being robbed of his savings, a man in his 80s being robbed of cash and a 91-year-old woman being burgled.

On the front page of the Lurgan Mail, a mother recalls how her screaming children alerted her to a fire in the bedroom of their home in the Mourneview area.

The woman said she escaped the blaze at the property in Princeton Drive on Sunday morning (1 September) along with her partner, their seven children, and her two nephews.

Emotional reunion

The family have been left homeless as a result of the fire, and are staying with relatives.

An appeal started by a friend has led to about £5,000 being donated on a social media fundraising page, along with essentials such as toiletries and clothes.

The 34-year-old mother said she was "overwhelmed" at the support of "the whole Lurgan community and further afield".

The Tyrone Constitution reports that a soldier who survived the Ballygawley bus bombing of August 1988 is set to have an emotional reunion with two sisters who, he says, saved his life.

Eight soldiers, all aged between 18 and 21, were killed in the IRA attack.

Injured soldiers were given first aid by members of a Londonderry-based band who were travelling behind the bus.

Private Mike Drew, from Bristol, who was 18 at the time of the attack, required up to 500 stitches to his head, neck and face.

He recalls two women from the band putting a jacket over him and refusing to allow him to lose consciousness.

Mr Drew is expected to meet the women in November, having worked closely with the victims' group, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

Meanwhile, the Newry Democrat leads with a call for a "common sense" approach to avoid over-zealous parking enforcement affecting trading in Newry in the run-up to Christmas.

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady and assembly member Conor Murphy made the call after meeting with Department for Infrastructure officials at their Belfast headquarters.

They raised "complaints around the approach of traffic attendants" and asked for more flexibility.

Mr Murphy told the newspaper that he and Mr Brady left the meeting with assurances from the department that they would continue to look for solutions that would optimise the parking experience in Newry while providing greater clarity to motorists.

Finally, the Coleraine Chronicle reports that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has blamed Brexit uncertainty and the absence of a power-sharing government at Stormont for the "lacklustre performance" of Northern Ireland's first new enterprise zone in Coleraine.

The Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus at Portstewart Road was launched last year, with global data centre firm 5NINES its anchor tenant.

Enterprise zones offer firms tax incentives and simplified planning procedures.

UUP councillor Richard Holmes requested an update on progress at the site at a council meeting last month.

In response, a senior council officer said the threat of a no-deal Brexit and the "continued lack of government within Northern Ireland" had resulted in a "general decline in demand for property".

"Despite the difficult market conditions, there has been a number of internal inquiries regards the site," they added.