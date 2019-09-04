Image copyright EPA Image caption There were dramatic scenes in the Commons on Tuesday night

The latest twists and turns at Westminster make the front pages of many of the Northern Ireland newspapers after Tory rebels and opposition MPs defeated the government in the first stage of their attempt to pass a law designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

MPs voted to take control of the Commons agenda, meaning they can bring forward a bill seeking to delay the UK's exit date.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will bring forward a motion for an early general election.

The Irish News reports that Northern Ireland's political parties have effectively put themselves on a "general election footing".

It also notes that the Irish government has confirmed Mr Johnson will visit Dublin on Monday for talks with the Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar.

Elsewhere, the newspaper reports that a County Down teenager who sustained "life-changing" injuries in a balcony fall in Spain has left hospital after four months of treatment.

Niamh McGeoghegan, 18, who is originally from Newry, has been left paralysed from the waist down after falling from a third-floor apartment in Benalmadena in March.

Her mother Claire tells the Irish News her daughter is "getting stronger day by day" and is awaiting further rehabilitation at a hospital in Seville.

'Prince's invitation withdrawn'

Various newspapers, including the Daily Mirror and Belfast Telegraph, report that an invitation to Prince Andrew to attend a ceremony in Northern Ireland has been withdrawn.

It says Sky News reported that organisers withdrew an invitation to the Duke of York to the ceremony at Portrush train station, which has had a £5m upgrade.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Andrew features in a number of the newspapers on Wednesday

Prince Andrew has defended his former friendship with the financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying "at no stage" did he see or suspect any criminal behaviour.

Epstein, 66, took his own life in prison last month while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Buckingham Palace has said that the Duke of York has a "full programme" in Northern Ireland as the founder of the Duke of York Young Champions Trophy golf tournament, which takes place at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

The Daily Mirror reports that an investigation has found a gun attack on former IRA informer Martin McGartland in England in 1999 was downplayed by police.

An independent review found that Northumbria Police could have missed out on help from specialised agencies and experienced staff by classifying the gun attack in Whitley Bay as "attempted murder" as opposed to a "terrorist incident".

It says the Newcastle Chronicle reported it has seen a redacted copy of the findings of the independent review, carried out by three other forces examining Northumbria Police's handling of the investigation.

It reveals officers suspected IRA links to the shooting in the days and weeks after the attack, but did not make this public.

Northumbria Police has confirmed it is reviewing its classification of the incident after the review team stated that the case should have been treated as terrorism.

Call for organ donation change

The News Letter reports on a daughter's appeal after her father from Londonderry died while waiting for a heart transplant.

Andrew Duncan, 38, had dilated cardiomyopathy, a disease where the walls of the heart become stretched and thin so they cannot contract properly to pump blood around the body.

He died in 2014 after waiting in vain for 15 years for a heart transplant.

In Northern Ireland, donors must opt-in to the system so that their organs can be donated, whereas elsewhere in the UK people are opted-in automatically but can opt out.

Mr Duncan's daughter Aimee, 20, has called for an urgent change to the donation system in Northern Ireland.

Finally, the Belfast Telegraph highlights how an Armagh sportsman is one of the key backroom staff of the Uruguay rugby team as they prepare to take part in the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Dean Lester says that he was depressed after injury ruled him out of playing competitive sport.

But he has turned his life around and is working as a strength and conditioning coach and sports scientist with the South American side.

Mr Lester, who is based in Montevideo, says it is "not that different here to Northern Ireland".

"One thing I would say would be that the rich are rich and the poor are poor," he added.

"There doesn't seem to be a middle ground."