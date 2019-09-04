Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Agri-food businesses play a key role in Northern Ireland's economy

Northern Ireland's agri-food businesses are to be given advice on new trading rules after Brexit.

The industry is key to the Northern Ireland economy and accounted for sales of £4.8bn in 2017 .

Great Britain is the biggest market worth £2.3bn.

But the Republic of Ireland is a key export destination taking £716m worth of product. Other EU countries take a further £416m.

Officials are running four information days between 12 September and 1 October.

These will cover issues like import and export of food products.

There will also be advice on labelling and customs implications.

The days are being run by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera).

Invest NI, HMRC and the Food Standards Agency will also be represented.

Daera's director of Brexit contingency planning, Derek Williamson, said it was "crucial" that businesses were prepared, especially for a no-deal outcome.

Government officials say it is crucial that agri-food businesses are prepared, especially for a no-deal Brexit

"There are new rules, processes and requirements that businesses will have to understand if they are to be able to trade with the EU," he said.

"Daera is therefore encouraging agri-food businesses to consider attending one of these events."

The first information day is at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena on 12 September. Other days will be held in Omagh and Craigavon.

These are being filled on a first come, first served basis.