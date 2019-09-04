Image copyright Reuters Image caption Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January 2017

The government has said it will intensify efforts break the political deadlock between the Stormont parties.

It made the remark in a report to MPs updating them on attempts to restore power-sharing.

It said it would work to put forward "compromise solutions" to the Stormont parties.

Devolution collapsed in 2017 following a row between the main power-sharing parties the DUP and Sinn Féin.

The government was forced to publish the report after MPs amended legislation relating to Northern Ireland in July.

This amended legislation means the government has an obligation to publish regular reports on efforts to restore Stormont, as well as allowing MPs a debate on the report within five days of it being published.

The first debate is due to happen next Monday.

Intensifying efforts

The Northern Ireland Office has published a series of reports detailing the progress on restoring devolution and other Northern Ireland-related matters.

It states that: "The UK government's priority in Northern Ireland remains the restoration of the executive and the secretary of state will continue to do everything he can to create the conditions in which an accommodation between the parties can be reached."

"It will now intensify its efforts to put forward compromise solutions to the parties," it adds.

"If that does not succeed, then the secretary of state's next update to the House will set out next steps to ensure adequate governance in Northern Ireland and the protection of the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement."