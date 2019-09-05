Image copyright News Letter Image caption Front page of the News Letter on Thursday

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne features on the front page of the Daily Mirror on Thursday with a stark warning to terrorists: "We'll take away your children."

Mr Byrne made his remarks at the Patten 20 years on conference at Queen's University on Wednesday.

He said people engaged in paramilitary shootings were unfit to have custody of young people and pledged to target them.

"You carry on doing this, we will have your house, if you keep going we will have your car, we will have your kids, we will have your benefits and we will put you in jail," he added.

However, in the Irish News, which also covers the story, the children's commissioner Koulla Yiasouma is quoted as saying removing children from their homes should not be used as a "deterrent or threat" against those involved in paramilitary activity.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne has issued a warning to terrorists

That newspaper and the News Letter lead with the Commons defeat of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's motion to hold a snap election on 15 October.

This setback for Mr Johnson came after MPs supported a bill to block a no-deal Brexit, and in a stinging editorial the Irish News says he is "scrambling to assert his authority".

Elsewhere, it reports that Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney has said the Republic of Ireland would back an extension to Article 50 if Mr Johnson can make a persuasive case for how it can be used to get a Brexit deal.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the news that the Belfast Health Trust has said it will not release a document outlining the impact on services in the event of a no-deal Brexit as it could cause "unnecessary confusion".

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption MPs supported a bill to block a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday night

The newspaper says the trust was asked using Freedom of Information legislation to release a copy of its business impact analysis on the effects of a no-deal Brexit and associated contingency arrangements.

In a refusal notice, the trust said releasing the information was not in the public interest.

The Telegraph also reports that a charity has said victims of sexual violence in Northern Ireland are facing "further stress and trauma" due to the length of time it takes cases to be concluded in the courts.

Nexus NI made the comments after Department of Justice figures indicated that in the past year, sexual offence trials typically took 667 days to complete.

That compares to 138 days for public order cases.

In a joint response, the Department of Justice, PSNI and Public Prosecution Service said reducing the time it takes to complete criminal cases in Northern Ireland is "a priority for the Department of Justice and our criminal justice partners".

They said it was a "challenging, complex issue and reforms and initiatives take time to embed and for the impact to be seen", but that they were working "to improve the speed of the justice system".

Poignant moment

Finally, the News Letter reports that the son of a US soldier who was stationed in Northern Ireland during World War Two has visited a Belfast museum to see a dog tag which his father dropped at Ballykinler Army camp in 1943.

The dog tag belonging to William J Wolfe was found under a hut at the County Down camp in the 1990s and was the subject of an appeal to trace his family.

It was donated to Northern Ireland War Memorial in 2017, and last year a fresh appeal was made.

Mr Wolfe's son, also called William, got the opportunity to hold the dog tag last week, when he made a surprise visit to the museum with his wife Ercelina.