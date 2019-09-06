Image copyright PSNI North Belfast Image caption The fire broke out in a commercial building

A 27-year-old man has been released on bail pending further inquires following a fire on the Woodvale Road in Belfast.

The fire at a former fast food restaurant was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) at 05:30 BST on Thursday.

Smoke from the blaze was so thick that police warned motorists visibility in the area was "very limited".

Forty firefighters, five pumping appliances, an aerial appliance and a command support vehicle were deployed.