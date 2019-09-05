Image copyright PSNI

A 23-year-old man man has died following a crash on the Old Ballynahinch Road between Lisburn and Ballynahinch.

Christopher Casement from Downpatrick was travelling in a blue Mazda 3 car.

The crash happened at about 12:20 BST on Wednesday afternoon. Mr Casement had been reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police are continuing their enquiries and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.