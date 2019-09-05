Christopher Casement killed in one-car crash
- 5 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 23-year-old man man has died following a crash on the Old Ballynahinch Road between Lisburn and Ballynahinch.
Christopher Casement from Downpatrick was travelling in a blue Mazda 3 car.
The crash happened at about 12:20 BST on Wednesday afternoon. Mr Casement had been reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police are continuing their enquiries and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.