Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC News NI weather presenter Barra Best explains how the naming system works and what some of the chosen names are.

Irish names feature prominently on a list to beware of in the coming year.

Brendan, Ciara, Liam, Róisín and Tara are among the 21 names for storms set to hit Britain and Ireland in 2019-20.

The names are chosen by the public in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, and are aimed at raising awareness of severe weather.

They have been announced by the Met Office and Met Éireann, joined this year by KNMI, the Dutch national weather forecasting service.

They received thousands of suggestions from the public after asking people to send in ideas for future storm names.

The list of 21 names was compiled from these suggestions, with some of the more popular names picked along with names that reflect the three nations' diversity.

It is the fifth year that names have been used for storms that hit Ireland and Britain.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption They have been announced by the Met Office and Met Éireann, joined this year by KNMI, the Dutch national weather forecasting service

Met Éireann's Evelyn Cusack, said the scheme had been an "undoubted success in raising awareness of the threat and impact of severe weather".

"We look forward to strengthening even further the close working relationship between the forecasters at Met Éireann, the Met Office and now also at KNMI in the Netherlands."

Derrick Ryal, of the Met Office, said: "We were delighted with the public response to our call for names earlier this year and are really pleased storm naming has been embraced by press, media and public to better communicate the potential impacts of severe weather so people are better prepared, when it matters."