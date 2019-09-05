Image copyright PSNI Image caption PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne joined the force this year

The PSNI chief constable has been urged to withdraw a suggestion that the children of paramilitaries could be taken into care.

Simon Byrne made the comments at a conference in Belfast on Wednesday.

Mr Byrne said people involved in paramilitary shootings were unfit to have custody of children.

Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly said he would be raising the remarks at a Policing Board meeting on Thursday.

"The chief constable's remarks about taking children away from their parents and their homes are unacceptable," Mr Kelly said.

"The safety and welfare of children must always be paramount, they can't be used as pawns in a wider strategy to 'deter' paramilitaries in their anti-community activity.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly has urged the chief constable to withdraw the comments

"It flies in the face of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and all the evidence and current good practice within the criminal justice system concerning the safeguarding of children."

He said he would ask Mr Byrne to confirm no such strategy to take children from their homes is in place in Northern Ireland.

The chief constable was addressing a conference on the use of stop and search powers.

As reported in the Daily Mirror, he said his message to paramilitaries was "you carry on doing this and we will have your house, if you keep going we will have your car, we will have your kids, we will have your benefits and we will put you in jail".

Mr Byrne added: "Why would I think you are safe in the presence of young children? So what safeguarding powers have we got to take your kids into care if that is a deterrent?

"I think we need to be more assertive, work with other agencies within the law to make people think twice before stepping into this space."

Image caption Mr Byrne said paramilitaries involved in shootings were unfit to have custody of children

He also criticised parents whose children become involved in street disorder

"The children I watched, I am guessing were early teenagers," Mr Byrne said.

"I just found it strange that an adult would sit and watch as if it was evening entertainment, rather than actually intervene to stop anything."

New investigation

Separately, Mr Byrne announced that Jon Boutcher, a former chief constable of Bedfordshire, would lead a new inquiry into the IRA murders of three policemen during the Troubles.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Three officers were killed when a landmine exploded under their car

The land mine blast claimed the lives of Royal Ulster Constabulary Sergeant Sean Quinn and constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton at Kinnego Embankment in County Armagh on October 27 1982.

The investigation is separate from Mr Boutcher's ongoing inquiry into Operation Kenova, the activities of the Army's most senior spy with the IRA, known as Stakeknife.