Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Carl Frampton split with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions in August 2017

The legal battle between boxer Carl Frampton and ex-manager Barry McGuigan will now take place next year.

The fighter is suing Barry McGuigan, his wife Sandra McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions (UK) Ltd, claiming a failure to pay purse money from his bouts.

His case centres on alleged earnings in excess of £4m, the High Court in Belfast was told.

A full hearing was supposed to begin on Thursday, but has been postponed until the provisional date of 20 January.

In July, Mr McGuigan's daughter Danika, 33, died of cancer.

Frampton's barrister Peter Girvan said the boxer's legal team was "sensitive to the position on the other side. We did not want to be seen to be overly pressing".

The boxer recently fractured his hand in a freak accident in Philadelphia, but at Thursday's court hearing, his lawyer said the boxer would be fighting again on 30 November.

A judge previously set aside just over two weeks to hear the former world champion boxer's lawsuit over allegedly withheld earnings.

The writs form the basis of a counter-claim to separate proceedings brought against Frampton in London by the McGuigan family-run Cyclone Promotions.

Image caption Carl Frampton said he felt he was 'fobbed off' over pay after he defeated Scott Quigg in 2016

Danika McGuigan, who was an actress, was the only daughter of Barry McGuigan and his wife Sandra, who also have three sons — Shane, Jake and Blane.

The hearing at the Chancery Court in Belfast only lasted 10 minutes; the provisional date for a full hearing will be reviewed later this month.