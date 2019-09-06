The government has rejected calls from a Westminster committee to stop fast-tracking legislation for Northern Ireland through Parliament.

The NI Affairs Committee recommended it be consulted before Number 10 used emergency procedures.

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) responded to say there were urgent "unavoidable timeframes".

Parliament has had to pass some legislation for Northern Ireland in the absence of devolution at Stormont.

Two months ago, it used emergency measures to pass the Northern Ireland Act, which delays the government's obligation to call a fresh assembly election.

But MPs were able to amend it to force the government to legalise same-sex marriage and liberalise abortion law in Northern Ireland, if devolution does not return by 21 October.

The government has also used the procedure to pass budgets for Northern Ireland, as well as legislation relating to the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

The scandal around the flawed green energy scheme in 2016 caused the Stormont institutions to collapse.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee had criticised the government for rushing legislation related to payments for claimants of the RHI scheme through parliament, without time for MPs to properly scrutinise it - and called for the practice to stop.

It argued that the committee should be informed before the legislation was fast-tracked.

But BBC News NI has seen the response from the Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith to the committee, rejecting the proposal.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Julian Smith became Northern Ireland secretary in July, having served three years as government chief whip

The NIO said the government understands the concerns of the committee "in relation to the speed with which NI legislation has been taken through the parliamentary process".

But it adds: "Northern Ireland legislation at times understandably needs to respond to the urgency arising within the NI context.

"Sometimes this unavoidably requires timeframes that are very challenging for the government, the Northern Ireland Civil Service, and for parliament."

This week, MPs have used the fast-tracking process to pass legislation seeking to delay a no-deal Brexit through parliament.

It means the various stages of a bill in both the House of Commons and the Lords are debated within a matter of days, rather than weeks or months.