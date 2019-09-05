Image caption The PSNI said they are working with gardaí to catch those responsible

Police said they have foiled an attempt to steal a cash machine in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

Officers were alerted at about 05.20 BST on Thursday and went to a petrol station at Scaffog on the Sligo Road.

Det Insp Trevor Stevenson said that when officers arrived on scene, two male suspects fled.

"Significant damage was caused to the ATM bunker, however, we believe at this time no money was taken," he said.

The petrol station and convenience store was able to open for business. Forensic examinations and searches have been carried out.

The PSNI said it is working with gardaí to catch those responsible.

The police have appealed for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or may have captured any vehicles being driven suspiciously on dash cam to contact detectives in Enniskillen.

Garda investigations

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland's Criminal Assets Bureau has carried out a number of searches across counties Meath, Cavan and Monaghan as part of an investigation into cash machine thefts.

According to RTÉ, 10 locations were searched - four residential properties, two yards with sheds and four professional premises, including those belonging to a solicitor and estate agent.

During the searches. officers seized a 162-registered vehicle, a laptop, and financial documentation relating to the ownership of assets.

A working fuel laundering plant was also discovered and a quantity of illicit cigarettes were seized.