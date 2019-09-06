Richard Scullion murder: Killer handed life sentence
A man has been given a life sentence for the murder of Richard Scullion.
David Robert Boyd of Scarva Walk in Banbridge pleaded guilty to the murder.
The body of 55-year-old Mr Scullion was found in a flat in the Millmount Road area of Banbridge in July 2018. He had been stabbed twice in the back.
A tariff hearing will be held next month to determine how long Boyd, 29, must spend in jail before being considered for parole.
- Murder investigation arrest after body find
- Man murdered in Banbridge named
- Man in court on Banbridge murder charge
Following the guilty plea at Newry Crown Court sitting in Belfast, the defendant was told by Mr Justice Colton: "Having pleaded guilty to the offence of murder, I am obliged to impose a sentence of life imprisonment for you."
The tariff hearing is listed for 11 October.