The Northern Ireland economy "has entered or is entering recession" according to a survey by Ulster Bank.

It suggests Brexit-related uncertainty underpinned the fall in private sector output in August.

Every month the bank asks local businesses about things such as staffing levels, exports and new orders.

It is considered a reliable barometer of private sector activity in Northern Ireland.

Output fell for the six month in a row.

A slowdown was seen across all four sectors - manufacturing, construction, services and retail.

Northern Ireland reported the sharpest contraction in business activity of any UK region.

'Pace of deterioration'

"The latest PMI [purchasing managers index] provides further evidence that Northern Ireland's private sector has entered, or is entering, recession," Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said.

"Perhaps the most concerning elements of August's report are the pace of deterioration in business conditions within the construction and manufacturing sectors."

"Perhaps the most concerning elements of August's report are the pace of deterioration in business conditions within the construction and manufacturing sectors."

Foreign customers were also reportedly reluctant to commit to new projects, which this survey suggests is reflected in a sharp fall in new export orders.

Business confidence hit a new low with firms feeling the most pessimistic about the future in almost three years.

Unemployment has been rising for eight months, but is still at a relatively low level with a strong labour market.

Manufacturers posted their fastest rate of job losses in over seven years last month.