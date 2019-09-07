Strabane: Homes evacuated in security alert
- 7 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are attending a security alert in Strabane, County Tyrone, following the discovery of a suspicious object.
A number of homes at Church View have been evacuated while the object is examined.
There are no further details at present.