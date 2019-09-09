Image copyright Daily Mirror NI

A leaked government document and the build up to a Euro 2020 qualifier makes Monday's front pages.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a secret government report warning that a no-deal Brexit could have a "life threatening impact" on patients in Northern Ireland.

According to a leaked Department of Health document, worst case scenarios could include vaccine and drug shortages, including some cancer therapies.

It also states that more than 1,000 NHS employees could be unable to get work and may quit their jobs.

The newspaper reports that the dossier marked "sensitive" has been leaked after health officials refused to reveal the contingency plans they were putting in place to mitigate the effects of a no-deal Brexit.

Image caption Sean Coyle has been with the BBC for 35 years

The Daily Mirror leads with the news that BBC presenter Sean Coyle is set to return to the airwaves.

Last month, the presenter was told that his weekday morning show was coming to an end as part of changes to the Radio Ulster schedule, but the newspaper reports that the 73-year-old will be back behind the microphone soon.

Mr Coyle said he had been overwhelmed by the response from listeners asking him to come back on air, and said he will be playing "mine and their favourite songs" on his new show.

Eddie Doyle, senior head of production at BBC NI said : "We always hoped that Sean would continue presenting a regular show on the BBC for a bit longer and I'm pleased that we can now confirm the news."

Image caption Trevor Clarke is an MLA for South Antrim

The Irish News leads on reports that a DUP MLA who advises on planning applications is facing enforcement action for building a triple garage without permission..

The paper says that the garage that was constructed outside Mr Clarke's house near Randalstown is the subject of a council investigation into alleged planning breaches.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Michael O'Neill is hoping his team can avoid a repetition of the 2017 World Cup qualifier in Belfast when Sebastian Rudy gave Germany an early lead

And finally, the Newsletter says Northern Ireland fans will be hoping their team can pull off a win against Germany in Monday's Euro 2020 qualifying match at Windsor Park.

The Northern Ireland squad were put through their paces at the stadium on Sunday in preparation for the top of the table clash.

A win for Michael O'Neill's team over the Germans would see them extend their lead at the top of qualifying group C.