Image copyright Newcastle Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption The minke whale was found on Tyrella beach in County Down on Monday

A dead minke whale has been found washed up on Tyrella beach in County Down.

HM Coastguard said it received a call from NI Fisheries Protection just before 11:15 BST on Monday reporting that a 27ft minke whale had "washed ashore" at the beach.

It added that Newcastle Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to locate the whale.

HM Coastguard urged the public to "stay clear" of the "distressing scene".

It said Newry Mourne and Down District Council, Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency's Receiver of Wreck have all been informed, along with fisheries protection.

"The team located the deceased 27ft minke whale and waited for the relevant authorities to arrive," HM Coastguard said.

"Obviously it is a very distressing scene and we would urge people, for their own safety, to stay clear until the council has removed the whale."

A dead whale, thought to be a minke whale, was washed up in an estuary in County Donegal last month.

The 27ft whale was discovered by locals in the estuary where the river Leannan and Lough Swilly converge.

Whale and dolphin strandings along the Irish coastline reached a record high in 2018.