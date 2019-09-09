Missiles have been thrown at police after the discovery of a suspicious object in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said homes have been evacuated in Creggan Heights "to ensure the safety of local residents".

Up to 80 officers are taking part in a security search targeting dissident republicans.

The PSNI said "several missiles" had been thrown at officers in the area.

It called on parents to "come bring their children home" after young people gathered around the police operation.

The Corned Beef Tin, on Central Drive, is open as a rest centre for people who have been forced out of their homes.

Rathmore roundabout to Fanad Drive is closed, and diversions are in place.

The search comes after the discovery of a mortar bomb in Strabane, County Tyrone, on Saturday, which police have blamed on the dissident republican group the New IRA.

The police said the searches in Creggan were related to the group.

"Our search today is focused on public safety and extinguish that threat to the community," said PSNI Supt Gordon McCalmont.

"Community support is key in this, we have disrupted 10 attacks. A key element is community support while we tackle the threat pose."