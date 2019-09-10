A bomb in Londonderry was an attempt by dissident republican group the New IRA to murder police officers, the PSNI has said.

The bomb was found after up to 80 police officers took part in a security search targeting the New IRA on Monday.

Fifteen families had to leave their homes after the discovery of the device in Creggan Heights, but they have since returned home after it was made safe.

Police said the bomb "would have killed or maimed anyone near it".

More than 40 petrol bombs and other missiles were thrown at police during the security search and officers said at least two young people suffered burn injuries when they tried to attack the police cordon.

No police officers were injured.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said the command wire initiated improvised explosive device was discovered in a parked vehicle.

It was made safe by Army bomb disposal experts.

'No regard for life'

ACC Hamilton said officers believed the bomb was to be used against a police patrol in the area.

He said those responsible had "no regard for the lives of anyone living in Creggan" and had "exploited some of the young people in the community to attack police."

The police operation in Creggan followed the discovery of a mortar bomb in Strabane, County Tyrone, on Saturday, which police blamed on the New IRA.