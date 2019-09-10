Image copyright Family handout

The funeral of "very special" teenager Nora Quoirin, who died after vanishing on a family holiday in Malaysia, has been held in Belfast.

Nora's family "united in unspeakable pain" to return to the same church where she was baptised as a baby, mourners heard.

Fr Edward O'Donnell said 15-year-old Nora had depended on others and "gifted others with immeasurable love and joy".

She was missing for 10 days before her body was recovered on 13 August.

She was found beside a stream about 1.6 miles (2.5km) from the jungle resort of Dusun, where she was staying with her family.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress and Malaysian Police said there was no suspicion of foul play.

Nora's family had believed she was abducted from their accommodation in the holiday resort.

Following the post mortem examination, her family said the test results gave "some information" but she died in "extremely complex circumstances".

Nora had been described by her family as vulnerable having been born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development.

Speaking after her body was found, her Irish-French parents, Meabh and Sebastien, who lived in London, spoke of their heartbreak after losing their "truest, most precious girl".

Fr O'Donnell recalled the "joy filled afternoon" for Meabh and Sebasatien when Nora was baptised at St Brigid's Church in Derryvolgie Avenue.

Speaking of her "gentleness and her innocence", he said she had brought much joy to her family, including her brother and sister.