A Northern Ireland-only backstop, a long awaited suicide prevention strategy and a footballer's stalking ban feature on Tuesday's front pages.

Both the News Letter and The Irish News lead with the issue that just won't go away - the Brexit backstop.

The News Letter says Boris Johnson "may be preparing to abandon the DUP for the second time in six months".

It says senior Tories claim Mr Johnson is privately preparing to agree a Northern Ireland-only backstop.

However, the paper quotes the DUP's Nigel Dodds who says he is "quite relaxed about the way things are going" and that: "I think Boris Johnson knows what he is about".

Despite, Mr Dodds' apparent calm, the headline in The Irish News is: "Unionists fear being hung out to dry by backstop".

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The News Letter says that Boris Johnson may be preparing to abandon the DUP for a second time in six months

It says Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann has urged Mr Johnson to "preserve the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom".

After meeting with Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar on Monday, the prime minister said he did not want the UK to be kept locked in a backstop, but again raised the possibility that food and agricultural exports could be dealt with on an all-Ireland basis.

The paper quotes DUP leader Arlene Foster, who says a Northern Ireland-only backstop would be "anti-democratic, unconstitutional and would mean our core industries would be subject to EU rules without any means of challenging them".

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the publication of a "long-awaited" suicide strategy to tackle suicide in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health's Protect Life 2 strategy has been published on World Suicide Prevention Day.

The Telegraph says that since Stormont collapsed in 2017, 6,098 people in Northern Ireland have taken their lives.

SDLP assembly member Mark H Durkan, who lost a sister to suicide, said it was "outrageous" that it had taken so long to publish the strategy.

Former Republic of Ireland and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes appears on the front of the Daily Mirror after a court banned him from seeing his ex-girlfriend for four years.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Anthony Stokes sent more than 100 texts per day to his ex-girlfriend

The paper says Dubliner Stokes subjected Eilidh Scott to a "six-month stalking hell".

The 31-year-old sent her more than 100 texts per day and screamed abuse through her letterbox.

'Look of horror'

Both the Belfast Telegraph and The Irish News report on an inquest into the murder of Belfast pizza delivery man Kieran McManus.

Mr McManus, 26, was shot dead at Kennedy Way in west Belfast in 2013.

The Irish News says Mr McManus' half brother told the inquest of the "look of horror" on the victim's face when a gunman came up behind him and said "all right Kieran" before shooting him in the back with a shotgun.

Image caption Kieran McManus was shot dead in west Belfast in 2013

The Belfast Telegraph says Mr McManus had voiced fears after his life had been threatened in the lead-up to the murder.

Both the Telegraph and the News Letter also have the story of a London football club's apology after its chairman described a Northern Ireland flag as sectarian.

Haringey Borough FC's chairman Aki Achillea had issued a statement on Saturday saying that a supporter of rival Herne Bay FC had been asked to remove the "sectarian flag" which he said "supported the Ulster Unionists".

The flag is not the official flag of Northern Ireland but is used by fans of Northern Ireland in many sports, including football.

Mr Achillea told the News Letter that the club had been flooded with complaints about his statement which he said had been "born out of total ignorance".

He also said he should have "researched matters further before commenting".