A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a man in Belfast city centre.

Cameron McClements, of Gloucester Park in Hillsborough, County Down, is also charged with possessing a knife in a public place.

The charges relate to the alleged stabbing of a man in an office block at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Few details about the incident were revealed during Thursday's brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

The defendant nodded to confirm he understood the charges.

A detective constable told the court he could connect the accused with the charges.

No bail application was made and the defendant is due to appear in court by videolink in four weeks' time.