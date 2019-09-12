Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Raymond McCord's son was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997

A judge at the High Court in Belfast has dismissed a legal challenge against a no-deal Brexit.

One of the three cases brought was by the victims' campaigner Raymond McCord who plans to appeal the decision.

The court heard arguments that a no-deal would have a negative effect on the peace process and endanger the Good Friday Agreement.

But the judge said the main aspects of the case were "inherently and unmistakeably political".

Lord Justice Bernard McCloskey also excluded a challenge against the suspension of Parliament because the issue formed the "centrepiece" of proceedings in England and Scotland.

The current five-week suspension of Parliament, a process known as proroguing, started in the early hours of Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Scotland's highest civil court ruled that Parliament's suspension is unlawful.

A UK government appeal against the ruling will be heard by the Supreme Court in London next week.

Skip Twitter post by @ChrisPageTV Raymond McCord says his legal team plans to appeal against the judgement. He expects the case to eventually go to Supreme Court - says it’s “important that Northern Ireland is represented”. pic.twitter.com/TrRRP3R3ix — Chris Page (@ChrisPageTV) September 12, 2019 Report

Lord Justice Bernard McCloskey added that the courts had to "respect certain boundaries".

In his written judgement, the judge said that "virtually all of the assembled evidence belongs to the world of politics".

An appeal hearing is likely to be held on Friday.

Image caption Raymond McCord junior was beaten to death before his body was dumped in a quarry near north Belfast in 1997

Mr McCord's 22-year-old son, Raymond junior, was murdered by the UVF in Belfast in 1997.

No one has ever been convicted of the former RAF man's murder.