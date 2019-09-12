No-deal Brexit legal challenge dismissed by Belfast judge
A judge at the High Court in Belfast has dismissed a legal challenge against a no-deal Brexit.
One of the three cases brought was by the victims' campaigner Raymond McCord who plans to appeal the decision.
The court heard arguments that a no-deal would have a negative effect on the peace process and endanger the Good Friday Agreement.
But the judge said the main aspects of the case were "inherently and unmistakeably political".
Lord Justice Bernard McCloskey also excluded a challenge against the suspension of Parliament because the issue formed the "centrepiece" of proceedings in England and Scotland.
The current five-week suspension of Parliament, a process known as proroguing, started in the early hours of Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Scotland's highest civil court ruled that Parliament's suspension is unlawful.
A UK government appeal against the ruling will be heard by the Supreme Court in London next week.
Lord Justice Bernard McCloskey added that the courts had to "respect certain boundaries".
In his written judgement, the judge said that "virtually all of the assembled evidence belongs to the world of politics".
An appeal hearing is likely to be held on Friday.
Mr McCord's 22-year-old son, Raymond junior, was murdered by the UVF in Belfast in 1997.
No one has ever been convicted of the former RAF man's murder.