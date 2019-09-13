Image copyright News Letter

A warning that police could be put in the line of fire at the border and new hope for the Harland and Wolff shipyard feature in Friday's front pages.

The Irish News leads with Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin's concerns about what could happen at the border in the event of no-deal Brexit.

He said officers would be put at risk of attack if they have to protect other agencies carrying out border checks.

"We are striving to not securitise the border," he said.

DCC Martin said the police might have to provide security for other agencies whose staff would be in danger.

Both the News Letter and Daily Mirror focus on events at Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyard.

A consortium which includes Harland and Wolff has won a £1.25bn contract to build five warships for the Royal Navy.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson says "there is genuine cause for optimism" at Harland and Wolff

"Warships contract a lifeline for shipyard" is the headline in the News Letter.

The paper quotes East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson, who says "there is genuine cause for optimism".

"Ultimately it is a good pipeline for work, but the administrator is going through his process with the bidders for the yard and my understanding is this sort of work is something [the potential buyers] would be keen on doing."

In the Daily Mirror, Susan Fitzgerald from the Unite union said that "through their courageous stand, the workforce at Harland and Wolff have held open the door for the company to participate in this work - they have kept this shipyard in the game".

She said the union's preferred option was still for the firm to be nationalised.

"There is a clear programme of work for the company into the future - all that is needed is the political will to safeguard a future for this shipyard."

Events at the notorious Kincora boys home in east Belfast are the lead story in the Belfast Telegraph.

Image caption The Belfast Telegraph says that confidential government files on the Kincora home have not been released as expected

It says that confidential government files on Kincora due to be released this summer "have been kept under wraps again".

The Kincora files had been due to be made public under the 20-year disclosure rule, but author Andrew Lownie says he has been told that they "need to be reviewed" before that is likely.