Newtownards: Man escapes injury after shots fired at property
- 13 September 2019
Shots have been fired at a property in Newtownards, County Down.
The incident happened in Upper Greenwell Street shortly after 00:00 BST on Friday.
Police said damage was caused to a downstairs window and the inside of the property.
One man was inside but police said there were no reports of any injuries. Upper Greenwell Street remains closed between Inisharoan Court and Stanwell Road.