Image caption The bomb was found under the officer's car at Shandon Park Golf Club

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in east Belfast.

A bomb was discovered under the officer's car at Shandon Park Golf Club early on 1 June.

Peter Thomas Granaghan, 38, from Blackrock Park, Belleek, County Fermanagh is also charged with making explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

His solicitor told the court his client "maintains his innocence".

He is also charged with possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

Granaghan was arrested in Belleek on Wednesday and appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

No application for bail was made.

A detective told the court the case was based on DNA evidence.

The accused was remanded into custody to appear in court again later in September.

Shandon Park Golf Club had to close for 24 hours following the discovery of the bomb. The club is about a mile from the headquarters of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)