Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A young woman reported being assaulted by a number of males in the vicinity of Londonderry Park in Newtownards

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a serious sexual assault in Newtownards, County Down.

At about 06:25 BST on Sunday, a young woman reported being assaulted by a number of men in the Londonderry Park area of the Portaferry Road.

Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

A 28-year-old man earlier arrested on the same charge remains in custody.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or who was in the vicinity early on Sunday to come forward.