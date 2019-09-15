Newtownards: Three men arrested on suspicion of rape
- 15 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a serious sexual assault in Newtownards, County Down.
At about 06:25 BST on Sunday, a young woman reported being assaulted by a number of men in the Londonderry Park area of the Portaferry Road.
Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of rape.
A 28-year-old man earlier arrested on the same charge remains in custody.
Police are appealing to anyone with information or who was in the vicinity early on Sunday to come forward.