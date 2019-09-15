A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by a car near Dungannon, County Tyrone.

Bridget Currie, from the Dungannon area, was struck on the Quintinmanus Road, close to the junction of Gortnaglush Road, shortly before 11:00 BST on Sunday.

Another woman in her 60s was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The driver was not injured in the collision.

The Quintinmanus Road remains closed while police continue their investigation.