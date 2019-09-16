Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The NAHT represents principals and vice-principals in about two thirds of Northern Ireland's schools

A union representing many school principals in Northern Ireland has begun to ballot its members on strike action.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) represents principals and vice-principals in about two-thirds of schools.

They will be asked if they back either strike action or action short of a strike.

The vote, which opened on Monday 16 September, will close on 30 September.

The union had previously indicated they would go ahead with the ballot unless concerns over workload, the inspection process and support for schools were addressed.

The NAHT is the only one of five main teaching unions in Northern Ireland not currently engaged in industrial action.



Four of the teaching unions have been in a protracted dispute with the employing bodies over pay and a number of other matters.

While there has been some progress in recent talks, that dispute is as yet unresolved.

Negotiations

The NAHT has said that has resulted in a greatly increased workload for school leaders.

Geri Cameron, NAHT's president in Northern Ireland, said it was time for action.

"We will work towards minimising any impact upon learners and their families," she said.

"Any action will be directed towards the employers who have failed to end the dispute, which focuses on workload, the inspection process, consultation and support for schools.

"NAHT remains open to further negotiations with the employers to find a resolution that will positively impact upon the work life of school leaders."