Samurai sword used in east Belfast robbery

Image copyright Getty Images

A man used a samurai sword to rob an off-licence in east Belfast on Sunday evening.

Police say he entered the premises on the Woodstock Road at about 20:45 BST.

After demanding a sum of money the man headed in the direction of the Cregagh Road.

Police describe the man as being around 5ft 8ins (1.7m) tall, approximately 40 years old and of thin build with dark facial stubble.

He wore a grey coloured flat cap, a black raincoat and a dark coloured plaid shirt.

The sword was described as being about 2ft (0.6m) long with a black handle and black blade.

Police said no staff were injured.