Antrim: Police attend report of a 'suspicious object'
- 17 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A road has been closed in Antrim town centre as police attend a report of a suspicious object.
The Dublin Road has been closed between Oriel Road, Castleway and Lough Road.
There are no further details at this stage.