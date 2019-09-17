Northern Ireland

Antrim: Police attend report of a 'suspicious object'

PSNI station in Antrim Town Centre Image copyright Google
Image caption The section of Dublin Road that runs past Antrim's PSNI station has been closed

A road has been closed in Antrim town centre as police attend a report of a suspicious object.

The Dublin Road has been closed between Oriel Road, Castleway and Lough Road.

There are no further details at this stage.

