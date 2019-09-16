Troubles-related inquests open in Belfast

Image caption A preliminary hearing into the death of Kevin McAlorum was told a suspect is to be interviewed on Tuesday

Preliminary hearings have opened into legacy inquests at the coroners' court in Belfast.

In February, the Department of Justice announced plans to set up a Legacy Inquest Unit in the Coroners' Service to process Troubles-related cases.

Dozens of individual cases are being considered over the next few weeks to establish what progress has been made.

One of the preliminary hearings was told that a suspect is to be interviewed on Tuesday.

That is in connection with the murder of Kevin McAlorum, an INLA member, who was shot dead by the organisation outside Oakwood Primary school, Derriaghy, in 2004.

Mr McAlorum, 31, was killed in his car as children arrived for classes at the integrated school.

The preliminary hearings over the next few weeks will enable the Coroner's Office to prioritise cases when it considers a timetable for individual inquests.

The first inquests are due to be held next year.

The legacy inquest process will cost an estimated £55m over six years. There are currently 52 cases relating to 93 deaths at various stages of the investigation and inquest process.

The cases relate to deaths between the 1970s and 2000s.

The coroner heard that the timetable for many inquests will have to take into consideration issues including the availability of outstanding documents from the PSNI and MoD, as well as parallel civil court proceedings and Police Ombudsman investigations.