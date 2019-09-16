Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Raymond McCord's son was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997

Lawyers for an NI victims' campaigner will make arguments to the Supreme Court about Parliament's suspension.

The highest court in the UK has given Raymond McCord's legal team permission to take part in the hearings on prorogation later this week.

Mr McCord lost a case at Belfast High Court on Friday which challenged the legality of a no-deal Brexit.

The judge excluded an attempt by Mr McCord's lawyers to have the suspension of Parliament declared unlawful.

For the next three days, the Supreme Court in London will consider cases previously heard by English and Scottish courts on the issue of prorogation.

Mr McCord's barrister has been given 40 minutes to speak at the hearing on Thursday.

He will be making an "oral intervention", which means that although Mr McCord is not a full party to the appeal at the Supreme Court, the judges will consider the issues relevant to his case in Northern Ireland while considering their overall judgement.

Mr McCord's 22-year-old son, Raymond junior, was murdered by the UVF in Belfast in 1997.

No one has ever been convicted of the former RAF man's murder.

Parliament was prorogued last week, ahead of a Queen's Speech on 14 October.

The prime minister has been accused of going beyond his powers. But his lawyers say prorogation is a normal part of the political process in which the courts cannot get involved.