In the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times, we hear about a memorial in honour of one of Ballymoney's most famous sons.

William Dunlop died when taking part in the Skerries 100 road races in County Dublin in 2018.

Now a notice of motion has been passed to place a tablet dedicated to him in his father's memorial garden.

Robert Dunlop died as a result of an accident at the North West 200 in 2008, while William's uncle Joey was killed in a crash in Estonia in 2000.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption William Dunlop was a winner at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix road races

Councillor John McAuley says the late biker was "not only a sporting superstar, but one of life's great people who will never be forgotten".

There's also a story in the paper dedicated to the welfare of hedgehogs.

We hear a warning that before trying to rescue what you think is a hedgehog in need, to look around for a nest to make sure you are not taking a mother away from her babies.

However, if you spot a one during the day, and it is not showing signs of activity, it is likely that something is wrong.

Concerned wildlife lovers are urged to contact the British Hedgehog Preservation society or their local wildlife rescue.

Image copyright luamduan

Residents in an Omagh cul-de-sac are living in fear, according to the Ulster Herald.

It's all because of anti-social behaviour in the area.

On Monday, it was reported that a car had been driven through a garden in Ashdale Court in the town.

One unnamed resident tells the paper that all-night parties and cars revving up and down the road have been causing distress for people who live in the area.

Jacob Stockdale super-fan

Also in the paper, a very lucky Omagh girl will be jetting off to Japan to watch the boys in green at the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby super-fan Emily Irwin won an online competition by submitting a rap dedicated to the squad.

When the news arrived at Omagh County Primary, where she is a pupil, she got the shock of her life.

"Jacob Stockdale is my favourite player because he runs fast and scores tries down the wing like me," she tells the paper.

Image copyright BBC Sport NI Image caption Jacob Stockdale

As part of her prize, Emily is taking her mum Wendy.

But of course her dad and brother didn't want to miss out on the action so have also booked tickets.

Plastic not so fantastic

The war on plastics is being fought by children in Saul, County Down.

The village's trailblazing Gaelic games club is banning the use of plastic bottles at its grounds, says the Down Recorder.

Image copyright orinoco-art

"As a club, we are literally plagued with plastic bottles, in the corners of the pitch, blowing around the place and in the play park," club member Daniel Bill explains.

He tells the paper that children are more aware than ever of the impact plastics can have on the environment and they have got behind the plan.

Railway hopes

The paper also reports that a major heritage rail expansion plan could be under way.

The Downpatrick and County Down Railway is an Irish standard gauge heritage railway.

The paper reports that a Newry, Mourne and Down Council Committee is to look at "vesting private land to allow the railway to press ahead with a £750,000 extension to Ballydugan".

Heritage railway chairman Robert Gardiner says he is delighted.

He added: "We appreciate that while this may only be the start of the process, we would call on the landowners to talk to us and the local council."

School days

If there was a prize going for the cutest front page, there would be one clear winner.

The Fermanagh Herald carries a picture of four little girls on their very first day at school.

The girls, who are all looking very pleased to be there, have started St Ronan's PS in Lisnaskea.

The paper says they were already "right at home" and "enjoyed a little reading with their new friends".

Good luck Becky, Lily-Rose, Evie and Arya.

'Screaming children'

The Lurgan Mail reports on a family's horrifying experience on Sunday.

A mother tells the paper how her "screaming children" alerted her to a fire in the bedroom of their home at the weekend.

The blaze, at Princeton Drive, left the family of nine homeless but luckily unharmed.

The mother, named only as Tanya, tells the paper that the Lurgan community has rallied round her family to help with school uniforms, supplies and donations.

Tanya tells the paper she's been "overwhelmed" by kindness.

Elsewhere in the paper, three police officers in Lurgan are to get a top award after their quick actions prevented a loss of life.

A Craigavon man left a suicide note before setting off on his motorcycle .

He was found by the three officers "with seconds to spare" who "grabbed him just as he vaulted over railings and clung to him".

They will receive Royal Humane Society awards for their actions,

Secretary of the society Andrew Chapman said the officers did a "superb job of grabbing him and preventing him falling into traffic below".

Derry in Bloom

In online publication Derry Now, the future is bright for a talented school girl.

Ava Canney, a fifth-year pupil at St Mary's College, has been recognised as one of the "brightest young inventors in the world," the paper says.

She was one of only three female inventors chosen by Hasbro to appear in an advertisement for a new board game.

Ava tells the paper she got involved in her school's chemistry club after she "realised how technology was the future and is changing the world".

Image copyright Getty Images/zozzzzo

And finally, people in Londonderry are delighted that, once again, it has won the City/Large Town category in the annual Ulster In Bloom competition.

Mayor Michaela Boyle tells the Derry Journal the city is very deserving of the award.

"The floral displays around the area of the Peace Bridge and all along the quay and the roundabouts at King Street and Harbour Square, as well as Brooke Park, are phenomenal," she says.